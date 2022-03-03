WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Renee Wilson, 69, of 346 Tod Avenue SW, Warren, departed this life Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born November 29, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Nellie Marie Oliver, residing in the area for 38 years coming from Sarasota, Florida.

Joyce was employed with AVI Foodsystems for 30 years as a line director, before retiring in 2021. She also worked at Albert’s Nursing Home.

She graduated in 1970 from Warren Western Reserve High School and in 2006, from ETI Technical College.

She was a member of the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ, where she was a Sunday school and Bible study teacher and served on the Missions Board.

She was a third degree karate belt and enjoyed sewing, singing, writing and baking.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Derrick Lamar Rivers, Eric Anthony Rivers and Audie Jean Broadus, Jr., all of Warren; five daughters, Ms. Dierricka Michelle (Kenneth) Berch of Atlanta, Georgia, Ms. Coticka Nicole Rivers, Ms. Florence Marie Rivers, Ms. Atara Renee Broadus and Ms. Melody Odell Broadus, all of Warren; one brother, Richard Oliver of Lordstown; 23 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother; one brother, Edward Anthony Edmonds and one sister, Ms. Diane Celeste Oliver.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ, 2165 Highland Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44485. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Cards and condolences can be sent to the family at 346 Tod Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

