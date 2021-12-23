WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua Earl Ansley, 41 of 5067 Beatrice Drive, Columbus, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, following complications from a short illness.

He was born January 11, 1980 in Queens, New York, the son of Willie Earl Ansley, Jr. and Vivian Maxine Simms, residing in the area for 15 years, coming from Warren, Ohio.

Joshua was employed with TS Tech for five years as a Tractor Trailer Driver. He was a former owner/operator of AJ & J Trucking Company and Garda Armored Trucks.

He was a 1998 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Columbus Community College.

His hobbies included music, rapping, reading and he coached basketball and baseball.

He leaves to mourn, four sons, Joshua Ansley, Jr., Ja’Shaun Ansley, Antwon Williams and Ja’Keese King Bivens, all of Columbus; his mother, Ms. Vivian Maxine Simms of Warren; his father, Willie Earl Ansley, Jr. of Brooklyn, New York; two brothers, Robert Earl (Mae Dominique) Simms and Jonathon Lamont (Brittany) Simms, both of Warren; fiancée, Ms. Kurtticha McElroy of Columbus; Goddaughter, Ms. Breazia Harris of Columbus and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one brother, James Earl Ansley.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 12:00 noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.at the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences and cards can be sent to the family at 2821 Parkman Road, NW, Apt. 88, Warren 44485, the home of his mother.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

