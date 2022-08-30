WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Threats, Jr., 70, of 1621 Sixth Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 10:42 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born December 9, 1951 in Lake Providence, Louisiana, the son of Joseph and Pearlean Lyons Threats, Sr., residing in the area for 51 years, coming from Lake Providence, Louisiana.

He was a 1970 graduate of G.W. Griffin High School in Lake Providence.

Joseph was employed with Republic Steel Corporation/LTV Steel Corporation for 12 years as a millwright, before retiring in 1983.

He was a member of the Agape Assembly, where he was an Elder, Deacon, sang in the choir, Sunday School and Bible Study teacher, van driver and enjoyed farming, riding horses and cooking. He was a former member of the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, Baseball Coach for Republic Steel baseball team and was a mountie for the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department.

He leaves to mourn one son, Joseph Threats III of Warren; one daughter, Ms. Andrea Louise (Maurice) Moore of Warren; one brother, Alvin (Essie Mae) Threats of St. Louis, Missouri; one sister, Mrs. Helen Threats (George) Fletcher of Lake Providence, Louisiana; 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Ms. Tameka Cherrille Lofton; six brothers, Webster, Willie, Leo, Sam, George and Leroy Threats and two sisters, Ms. Ella Threats and Ms. Della Threats Lyon.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Agape Assembly. Masks are required.

Burial will take place later at Way-A-Way Cemetery In Lake Providence, Louisiana.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 1621 Sixth Street SW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 31 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.