Joseph Russell Johnson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Russell Johnson, 92, of 3743 E Market Street, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Washington Square Nursing Center, following complications of an extended illness.

He was born July 22, 1929 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Claude and Estelle Matson Johnson, residing for two years in Jackson, Tennessee.

Joseph was employed with Inland Steel Corporation of Gary, Indiana for 35 years, before retiring. He was also a Handyman and Carpenter.

He was a member of East Side Church of Christ and was an avid reader of the Word of God and enjoyed listening to Jazz.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Private 1st Class from October 17, 1955-October 16, 1957, attending the Quartermaster School and receiving the Good Conduct Medal.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Joseph Johnson, Jr. of Warren and Johnny Winger of Jacksonville, North Carolina; one granddaughter, Ms. Shyona Harbin; two caregivers/nieces, Mrs. Theresa (Oscar) Anderson of Niles and Ms. Francine Blake of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Earl Johnson, James Johnson, Henry Johnson and Samuel Johnson; four sisters, Ms. Claudia Scott, Ms. Odell Broadus, Ms. Leetha Harris and Ms. Catherine Turner.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the East Side Church of Christ.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Joseph Russell ohnson, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.