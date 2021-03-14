Joseph Enoch Walker, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Enoch Walker Sr., 81, of 2709 South Leavitt Road SW, Warren, OH, departed this life Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 3:32 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born July 8, 1939 in Isabella, Pennsylvania, the son of Benjamin H. and Nancy Binion Walker, residing in the area for 63 years, coming from Allison, Pennsylvania.

He was employed by Thomas Steel Strip Corporation for 36 years as an Operator, before retiring in 2001. He was also a carpenter and a 1957 graduate of Red Stone High School in Republic, Pennsylvania.

He was a member of the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church, where he was a Charter member, Chairman of the Trustees, sang in the Choir and was President of the Hilltoppers Bowling League, founder of the Community Male Choir, the Walker Brothers Singing Group and founder of the Unlimited Growth Investment Club. His hobbies included bowling, football, baking, wine making, swimming, gardening, was an avid Warren Harding Raiders fan and loved to ride his horses.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Private E-1 from May 20, 1963 – May 6, 1965, receiving the Good Conduct Medal, Marksman Medal and Sharpshooter Medal.

He married Bertha Ruth Provitt Walker August 14, 1943.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn two sons, Pastor Joseph E. (Kimberly) Walker, Jr. and Julian E. (Shniqua) Walker both of Warren; one daughter, Mrs. Michelle M. (Rev. Darryl) Rodgers of Warren; one foster son, Davesus Omosun of Baltimore, Maryland; one brother, Leslie Donald (Jacqueline) Walker of Warren; one sister, Ms. Coretha Jarrett of Warren; seven grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jason Walker; four brothers, William Walker, Benjamin J. Walker, Samuel Walker and John Walker and four sisters, Mary Alice Boyd, Sarah Lee Freeman, Carrie Walker and Marian Taylor.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 2709 South Leavitt Road SW, Warren, OH 44481

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

