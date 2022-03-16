WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jordan Sanders Jr., 79, of Brooklyn, New York, departed this life Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 11:53 a.m. at Brookdale University Hospital, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born April 6, 1942 in Demopolis, Alabama, the son of Jordan and Daisy Mae Williams Sanders, Sr., coming to Warren as a child, living in New York for ten years.

He was a 1960 graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

Jordan was employed with McMullin Reality Company for ten years as a realtor. He also worked for the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co.

He was very spiritual and enjoyed playing chess, was an artist and a short stop for the Iowa Colored Ghosts baseball team.

He leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Jennifer Woody of Warrensville Heights; three brothers, Samuel Wilson of Warren and Byron (Lynette) Wilson, Sr., both of Warren and IZ Wilson of Ellenwood, Georgia; two sisters, Ms. Julia Wilson of Lithonia, Geogia and Ms. Cheary McElroy of Warren; three grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Hilean Sanders and Alfreda Wilson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., with calling hours from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

