WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.

Jo’Quan was employed by Coates Car Wash for one year.

He was a senior at Warren G. Harding High School and enjoyed basketball, music, fashion and riding dirt bikes and ATVs.

He leaves to mourn his father, Joseph Hall and mother, Nichole Lynn McCaule,y both of Warren; ten brothers, Trevon Brown, Jody Hall, Santino McCoy, Giovonni McCoy, Saun Peterson, Joseph Hall, Khalil Hutchins, Major Barnham, Jasai Green and Joseph Hall IV, all of Warren; nine sisters, Ms. Shalyn McCauley, Ms. Jamiyah McCauley, Ms. Mikyla McCoy, Ms. Jasmyn Medina, Ms. Jatara Provitt, Ms. Jordan Hall, Ms. Carter Hall, Ms. Jasai Hall, Ms. Miley Clarke and Ms. Ri’lleah Blackman, all of Warren; grandparents, Ms. Debra McCauley and Ms. Mary Hall, both of Warren and Joseph Hall of Columbus, Ohio and a host of relatives and friends.

Private funeral services will be held, Invitation only.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

