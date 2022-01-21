WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan Eugene Patterson, 30, of 1154 Hayes Avenue, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:28 p.m. at his residence, following a stomach aneurysm.

He was born October 21, 1991 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Curtis Eugene and Terressa Jackson Patterson Jr.

Jonathan was employed with Macy’s Warehouse in North Jackson for 1 year as a Laborer.

He was a 2010 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was a member of Third Christian Church and his hobbies included writing music, playing video games, board games, basketball and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to mourn his mother, Mrs. Terressa Jackson Patterson and Curtis Eugene Patterson Jr. both of Gulfport, Mississippi; two brothers, Emmanuelle Patterson and Kurtlynd Patterson both of Gulfport, Mississippi; four sisters, Ms. Patricia Patterson, Ms. Zana Patterson and Ms. Asia Patterson all of Warren and Ms. Xavianna Patterson of Gulfport, Mississippi; two grandmothers, Ms. Ann Jackson and Ms. Deborah Keyes of Warren; a girlfriend, Ms. Danika Jones of Warren; three spiritual brothers, Kevin Stargell of Columbus, Daryl Coleman of Struthers and Blair Floyd of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 28, 2022at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Third Christian Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 2181 Palmyra Road, S.W., Warren 44481.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.