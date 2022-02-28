WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnny David Gunther, 58, of 1926 Ridge Road, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, February 21, 2022 at 6:40 p.m. at the University Hospital Cancer Center, following an extended illness.

He was born December 16, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Johnnie and Barbara Helen Baugh Gunther.

He was a member of the House of Prayer UHC and enjoyed watching TV, football and music.

He leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Lauren Gunther of Detroit, Michigan; six sisters, Ms. Tonya Gunther of Warren, Ms. Crystal Gunther of Akron, Mrs. Denetris Smith of Cleveland, Ms. Jennifer Gunther of Akron, Ms. Tiffany Gunther and Ms. Tina Jarrette both of Warren and host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James Lee Gunther and Ruben James Lee Gunther.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., with Calling Hours from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

