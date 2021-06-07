Johnny B. Sommerville, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnny B. Sommerville, 81, of 529 Mason Street, Niles, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 4:16 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was born April 28, 1940 in Westfield, Alabama, the son of Louis and Ethel Fason Sommerville, residing in the area for ten years coming from Buffalo, New York.

Mr. Sommerville was employed with the Seibel Modern Manufacturing & Welding Co. for 25 years as a welder, before retiring in 2011.

He graduated in 1957 from Western Olin Vocational High School with a diploma in Auto Mechanics.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Buffalo, New York and his hobbies included auto mechanics and DIY projects.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Robert Sommerville of Buffalo, New York, John Jenkins, Jr. of Warren and Andre Jenkins, Sr. of Niles; one daughter, Mrs. Charmaine (Reginald) Sommerville Fryer of Niles; one sister, Ms. Velma Ward of Buffalo, New York; 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Juan B. Sommerville, Sr.; one brother and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., with calling hours from 3:00 – 400 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 529 Mason Street, Niles, OH 44446.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Johnny B. Sommerville, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.