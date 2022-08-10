AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnnie Ray Dugger Jr., 63, of 5425 W. Rockwell Road, Austintown, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 3:27 p.m. at Sharon Regional Medical Center, following a Cardiac Arrest.

He was born November 18, 1958 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Johnnie Ray Dugger, Sr. and Eloise McClary Dugger Smith, residing in the area since 1981, coming from Syracuse, N ew York.

Johnnie was employed with The Inn at Glenellen for four years as the Maintenance Superintendent. He also worked for the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority for 20 years in Maintenance.

He was a member of the Destiny International Ministries, where he played the Bass, served as an usher and security.

He graduated in 1978 from Thomas J. Corcoran High School and in 1981 from Central Tech Vocational School.

His hobbies included fishing, playing billiards and was known as a chess master.

He married Gwendolyn J. Adamson Dugger March 4, 1995.

Besides his wife of Austintown, he leaves to mourn eight sons, Tyrmaine Dugger of Syracuse, N ew York, Antonio Dugger of Buford, Georgia, Sintrell Dugger of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Jonathan Simms of Columbus, Darryl (Shyra) Adamson Sr. of Warren, Bradley (Natasha) McCain of Palmetto, Georgia, Menford McCain and Thomas McCain both of Warren; three daughters, Ms. Starr Dugger of Syracuse, N ew York, Mrs. Kwantisha (Marctavius) Walker of Lawrence, Georgia and Ms. Cassandra Cobb of Columbus; four brothers, Alex Dugger of Warren, Tommie Dugger and Ronald Dugger both of Valrico, Florida and Gerald Dugger of Riverview, Florida; three sisters, Ms. Louise Martin of Valrico, Florida, Ms. Priscilla Hills of Pooler, Georgia and Ms. Christine Dugger Cox of Greenville, North Carolina; forty grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, April Dugger; one grandson, ZyQuest Walker and his grandmother, Beatrice McClary, who helped raise him.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 15, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 5425 Rockwell Road, Austintown, OH 44515, the home of his wife, Gwendolyn Dugger.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

