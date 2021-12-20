WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnnie Anthony Johnson, 58 of 1369 Woodland Street NE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 17, 2021 at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born February 6, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Ali F. Bashir and Fannie J. Edington.

Johnnie was a member of Mt. Sinai Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ and enjoyed basketball, playing cards and the lottery.

He was a 1982 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He leaves to mourn, three daughters, Ms. M’Aisha Fletcher and Ms. India Diggs, both of Warren and Ms. Mone’t Johnson of Hubbard; his father, Ali F. (Marcelaine) Bashir of Warren; one brother, Ali F. (Rachael) Bashir of Warren; five sisters, Mrs. Cornelia Faye Nickerson of Warren, Mrs. Felicia Renee (Raymond) Tate of Fayetteville, Georgia, Mrs. Sharon Denise (James) Shannon of Warren, Mrs. Rukiya (James) Pugh of Woodstock, Georgia and Mrs. Qimmah (Ed) Bernard of Warren; two grandsons, Kanye Fletcher and Kayden Fletcher; one granddaughter, Miss Kaior Fletcher, whom he cherished; a niece, Ms. JaBreeha Magby of Warren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Mt. Sinai Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences and cards can be sent to the family at 155 Kenilworth Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44484, the home of his daughter, M’Aisha Fletcher.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

