WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Shannon Hightower, 73, of 725 Southern Boulevard NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, February 14, 2022 at 12:39 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown Campus, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born February 13, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Raymond and Irene Shannon Hightower, residing in Warren for seven years, coming from Youngstown.

He was a 1967 graduate of East High School.

John was employed with Denman Tire Company for 25 years as a machine operator, before retiring in 2010. He also worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

He was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where he was a trustee, usher, sang in the male chorus and enjoyed playing cards and singing.

He served honorably in the U.S. Marines as a Lance Corporal during the Vietnam Conflict from 1968-1970, receiving the Purple Heart and National Defense Service Medal.

He married Sandra Denise Anthony Hightower August 25, 2001.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn three sons, Jawaun (Shawnsay) Hightower of San Diego, California, Juisone (Annaliza) Hightower of Atlanta, Georgia and Jamar (Erica) Hightower of Charleston, South Carolina; five daughters, Mrs. Marshawn (Sam) Olaniyan of San Diego, California, Ms. Charmina Hightower of Atlanta, Georgia, Ms. Renee Hightower of Baltimore, Maryland, Ms. Johnna Hightower of Youngstown and Ms. Azaria Hightower of Warren; two brothers, Raymond Hightower and Anthony (Faye) Hightower, both of Youngstown; one sister, Ms. Norma Jean Drummond of Youngstown; 14 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronald Hightower.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, Friday, February 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.