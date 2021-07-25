John L. Patterson, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Patterson, Jr., 61, of 1160 Buckeye Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, July 19, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, of cancer.

He was born February 27, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, the son of John L. and Margaret Louise Winkleman, Sr.

John was employed with Plastic Injection Molding for 40 years as a Laborer.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School.

He enjoyed collecting antiques, watching Westerns, Sanford & Sons and Kung Fu movies and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to mourn one son, John L. Patterson III of Niles; one daughter, Mrs. Yvonne Sherre Dillingham Smith of Farrell, Pennsylvania; three brothers, William (Mabelle) Patterson of Dayville, Connecticuit, Jan P. Patterson, Sr. and James C. Patterson both of Warren; four sisters, Ms. Marquerita Lynn Patterson of Warren, Ms. Sherry Tiff of Alabama and Ms. Diane Cross and Ms. Lisa Tiff both of Girard; one granddaughter, Miss Ay’la Patterson of Niles and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Ms. Debra Allen.

A balloon release was held Saturday, July 24, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

