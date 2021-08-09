John Clifford Dowdell, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Clifford Dowdell, Jr., 74 of 2932 Regal Drive NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from a short illness.

He was born July 31, 1947 in Gary, Indiana, the son of John Clifford and Cora Baker Dowdell, Sr., residing in the area for 50 years, coming from Cleveland, Ohio.

John was employed with W.C.I. Steel Corporation for 35 years as a general foreman, before retiring in 2006. He also worked as a teacher for the Cleveland City School District.

He enjoyed bicycling, motorcycling, hunting, sports and was a Corvette enthusiast and a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He was a 1965 graduate of Roosevelt High School (Gary, Indiana) and in 1969 received his B.S. Degree in French from Indiana State University.

He married Sandra Oneal McGregory Dowdell in 1969.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn one son, Damon Lane Dowdell of Youngstown; one daughter, Mrs. Jelaine (Dr. Anthony) Abdullah of Cincinnati; one brother, Brian (Rosetta) Dowdell of Chicago, Illinois; one sister, Ms. Eva Stubbs of Gary, Indiana; three grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 2932 Regal Drive NW, Warren, OH 44485.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.