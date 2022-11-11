WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Anthony Jenkins, Sr., 62, of 1136 Clearview Street, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, at 8:30 p.m. at Continuing Healthcare Solutions of Niles, following complications from an extended illness.



He was born August 26, 1960 in Florence, South Carolina, the son of Cordie and Nancy Lou Grant Jenkins Sr. residing in the area for 8 months, coming from Buffalo, New York.



John was a self-employed Carpenter for 25 years, before retiring in 2010.



He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and enjoyed playing billards.



He leaves to mourn three sons, Marcal Caryton of Buffalo, New York, John Anthony “TJ” Jenkins Jr. of Warren, Ohio and Andre Reed Jenkins Sr. of Niles, Ohio; one daughter, Ms. Janane Jenkins of Buffalo, New York; one brother Cordie Jenkins Jr. of Buffalo, New York; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Cynthia Jenkins.



Private Services were held Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.



Condolences and cards may be sent to his sons, John A. Jenkins Jr., 1136 Clearview St., NW, Warren 44485 and Andre Jenkins Sr., 683 Bellair Ct., Niles 44446.



Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of John Anthony JENKINS SR., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 13, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.