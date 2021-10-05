Joe Lavant Parker, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joe Lavant Parker, 69 of 1746 Wick Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 4:22 a.m. at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born July 9, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Franklin Delano Roosevelt Parker, Sr. and Pearline Henderson Hines.

Joe was employed with St. Vincent DePaul for 30 plus years as a stocker, before retiring in 2010.

He was a 1970 graduate of Market Street High School.

He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and enjoyed playing dominos and making necklaces and bracelets.

He leaves to mourn four brothers, Franklin D.R. (Arlene) Parker, Jr. of Warren, Tyrone E. Parker of Chicago, Illinois, Larry Freeman of Kent, Washington and Timothy Baugh of Tacoma, Washington; one sister, Ms. Gayle Young of Warren; special friend, Ms. Betty Roberts of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, William Parker and two sisters, Ms. Marilyn Freeman and Ms. Pamela Parker.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the East Side Church of Christ. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 2587 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

