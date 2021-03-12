Jessie Mae Dukes Bryant, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessie Mae Dukes Bryant, 83 of 3798 Allenwood Drive, S.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 4:50 a.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following complications from surgery.

She was born April 24, 1937 in Luverne, Alabama, the daughter of Elkie and Minnie Mae Dawson Dukes, residing in the area for 69 years.

She graduated in 1955 from Warren G. Harding High School.

Mrs. Bryant was employed with General Motors Packard Electric Corp. where she worked as an inspector for 39 years, until she retired in 1997.

She was a member of Valley Missionary Baptist Church, where she was formerly a Deaconess. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, bowling, traveling and crocheting.

She married John Richard Bryant in June 1983, he died April 9, 2005.

She leaves to mourn one son, James Bryant of Atlanta, Georgia; two daughters, Ms. Tina Mallory of Warren and Ms. Annetta Bryant of Youngstown; two granddaughters whom she reared, Ms. JoHaana Morgan of Warren and Ms. Jessica Morgan of Lordstown; two Godchildren, Ms. Tina Williamson of Las Vegas, Nevada and Ms Taryne Jones of Warren; nine grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Ms. Coretha Payne.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Valley Missionary Baptist Church.

Masks are required and Social Distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Lordstown Cemetery.

Cards and condolences can be sent to the family at 3798 Allenwood Dr. S.E. Warren, Ohio 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

