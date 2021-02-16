Jer’Vale Marlon “Juice” Brown, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jer’Vale Marlon “Juice” Brown, 19, of 1191 Tod Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, February 8, 2021 at 12:36 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an automobile accident.

He was born November 7, 2001 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Jermaine Brown and La’Quita Brown.

Mr. Brown was employed with Coats Car Care for one year as a washer and he also worked for McDonald’s Restaurant as a crew member.

He was a 2020 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, where he excelled in football as a center and had signed a letter of commitment to Youngstown State University.

He attended the Life Church and enjoyed football, basketball, playing video games and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to mourn one daughter, Miss Ka’Jreale Brown of Warren; mother, Ms. La’Quita Brown of Warren; father, Jermaine Brown of Struthers; three brothers, Tyzavier Brown, Davae Brown and Mar’Rall Brown, all of Warren; grandparents, Joe and Candy Brown of Warren and Will and Dee Ward of Cleveland; Godparents, James and Kathy Baughman of Warren; two uncles, Shawn (Amber) Brown and Joseph “Boog” Brown, both of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Life Church in Leavittsburg. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 1191 Tod Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

