WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Charles Miller, 87, of 992 Homewood Avenue, S.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, November 14, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born January 22, 1935 in Yazoo City, Mississippi, the son of Charlie and Juanita Johnson Miller, residing in the area for 61 years, coming from Yazoo City.

Jerry was employed with the General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 32 years in Maintenance, before retiring in 2001. He also worked for the Republic Steel Corp. in the Blast Furnace.

He was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall of Niles Congregation and enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and playing cards.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Felbert Eugene Mitchell of Berlin, New Jersey, Christopher (Rukaiyah) Miller of Niles, Ohio and Aaron Charles (Angela) Miller of Dallas, Texas; one daughter, Ms. Gwendolyn Bonita Miller of Warren, Ohio; two sisters, Mrs. Charlie Mae Harden of Detroit, Michigan and Ms. Sadie Lee Bell of Omaha, Nebreska; two stepsisters, Ms. Rosie Lee Jones of Chicago, Illinois and Ms. Ruby L. Carter of Jackson, Mississippi; 21 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jerry Jerome “Box” Miller; two daughters, Ms. Cynthia Mitchell and Ms. Patricia “Tweet” Miller; five brothers, Henry Miller, George Miller, MC Miller, Bobby Miller and Jonas Miller and one sister, Ms. Ann Carpenter.

Memorial Services will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall of Niles Congregation. Masks are recommended. Join Zoom Service

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 992 Homewood Avenue, S.E., Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

