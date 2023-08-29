WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome Ari Stephens, 19, departed this life on Monday, August 21, 2023.

He was born July 23, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Tiffanie Lathan-Meridy and Jerome Stephens.

Jerome attended Warren JFK and graduated from Whitehall-Yearling High School in Columbus in 2022.

Jerome worked at Southern Glazers of Columbus and also worked with his grandfather at Lathan’s Cabinets and Construction in Warren.

Jerome enjoyed making music, dancing, basketball and video games. He also loved spending time with his family and his dog, Bud. His family meant the world to him.

Jerome will always be remembered by his parents, Tiffanie Lathan-Meridy of Warren and Jerome Stephens of Columbus; brothers, Marcus Meridy of Warren and Maurice Meridy of Houston, Texs; maternal grandparents, Raymond and Val Lathan of Warren; his paternal grandparents, Reverend Gerald and Mary Ann Stephens of Columbus and Marguerite Jenkins of Columbus; his uncles, Raymond (Bianka) Lathan of Sanford, Norrth Carolina and Damond Lathan of Midland, Texas; his aunts, Alisha (Irvin) Williams of Niles and Marea (Jack) Joyce of Columbus; his father’s girlfriend, Kimberly Johnson; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, 2555 Palmyra Road SW, Warren, OH 44485; the funeral service will begin immediately at 12:00 Noon.

Arrangements of comfort were entrusted to the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.