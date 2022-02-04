WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Jeffrey Dwain Daniel, 66, of 421 Southern Boulevard, N.W., Warren, OH, departed this life Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7:38 p.m. at his residence, following complications from a brief illness.

He was born July 22, 1955 in Luverne, Alabama, the son of James King and Dorothy Daniel, residing in the area for 63 years, coming from Luverne.

Jeffrey was employed with Enterprise Rent-A-Car for two years as an Auto Dealer, before retiring in 2016. He also worked for Copperweld Steel, Van Huffel Street and Crooks Gas Bottling Company.

He was a member of the Greater Apostolic Faith Church, a mentor with N.A. and enjoyed photography and plants.

He married Evangelist Barbara Ann Ball Daniel August 16, 1980, she died August 19, 2017.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Darryl (Shyra) Adamson of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Eric (Tawonna) Butler and Ishmael Daniel both of Warren; four daughters, Mrs. Satonya (Dewey) Bradley of East Over, South Carolina, Mrs. Tereca (William) Winlock of Warren, Mrs. Maidrenn (Robyn) Daniel of Locust Grove, Georgia and Mrs. Trina Lane (Yaunsene) Blackmon of Niles; his mother, Ms. Dorothy Daniel of Warren; four brothers, James (Carla) Jenkins of Warren, Ray (Carla) Daniel and Gary Daniel all of Warren and Kevin (Amber) King of Columbus; five sisters, Mrs. Rosalyn (Leroy) Jenkins and Mrs. Felicia (Duane) Thomas both of Youngstown, Ms. Pamela Daniel of Masury, Ms. Tiffany King of Salem and Ms. Sharon King of Akron; twenty grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Mrs. Gwendolyn Lampley.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 12:00 noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 6, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.