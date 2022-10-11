WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannie Mae Oliver, 67, of 4420 Youngstown Warren Road, Warren, Ohio departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022 at 4:50 p.m. at her residence, following a brief illness.

She was born July 29, 1955 in Glenwood, Alabama, the daughter of Leon and Lizzie Mae Wilson Oliver, residing in the area since 1975, coming from Ft. Walton Beach, Florida.

She graduated in 1974 from Ft. Walton Beach High School, Trumbull Business School and was a certified STNA.

Jeannie was employed with Gillette’s Nursing Home for several years as a Patient Care Giver.

She was a member of the House of Jacob, where she was a Sister. She enjoyed watching Westerns, Scary Movies, playing Bingo, crossword puzzles and spending time with all her grandchildren.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Marvin Lewis Oliver and Jeffery Oliver both of Warren; three daughters, Ms. Marvinla “Marcy” I. Oliver, Mrs. Christie L. (Gary) Smith and Ms. Melanie Beth Oliver all of Warren; two brothers, Aaron Jones of Warren and Henry Lewis Oliver of Alabama; one sister, Ms. Dorothy P. Oliver of Alabama; one Goddaughter, Ms. Doria J. Johnson of Warren; 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James Lee Oliver and one granddaughter, Jalaya Oliver.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are recommended. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to her daughter, Marcy Oliver at 3170 Randolph Street, NW, Warren 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

