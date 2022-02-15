WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannie Lockett entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 13, 2022. She was blessed with 68 years of life.



She was born February 16, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fellow and Minnie Jefferson Westbrook.



Jeannie was employed with 717 Credit Union as an investment banking representative for 34 Years.

She was a 1971 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

On November 6, 1970, she married the Love of her Life, Mr. Carl Albert Lockett. They were blessed with 51 years of marriage.



She was a faithful lifetime member of Grace AME Church, where she served as a member of the Usher Board, Helping Hand and in whatever capacity she was needed. Her favorite song was Amazing Grace, scripture was Psalms 91 and saying was “You need to get on a budget.”

She was a member of Classic Ebony Travelers and enjoyed dancing with her husband, Carl, line dancing with her close girlfriends and spending time with her grandchildren.



Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Ms. Jeaneane L. Lockett of Cleveland and Mrs. Starr C, (Michael) Powell (niece she raised) of Columbus; one brother, Richard (Lee) Westbrook of Reading, Pennsylvania; one sister, Ms. June Westbrook-Clardy of Youngstown and two grandchildren, Promise and Reign Winston, of Columbus, Ohio.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Fellow and Minnie Jefferson Westbrook and two sisters, Ms. Mattie Jordan and Ms. Christine Harris.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Grace AME Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

