WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette A. Cruse, 71 of 349 7th Street SW, Warren, Ohio, gained her wings Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 3:15 p.m. at Warren Nursing & Rehabilitation, following an extended illness.

She was born February 26, 1951 in Louisiana, the daughter of John and Alma Thompson Alexander, also raised by her stepmother, Mary Lou Alexander, residing in the area for 30 plus years, coming from Louisiana.

She was a 1969 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and attended Kent State University.

Jeanette was employed at Delphia Packard Electric for 30 years as an assembler, before retiring.

She attended Friendship Baptist Church.

She was a member of the Warren Civic League and enjoyed going to the casino.

Jeanette was always the aunt, when you went to her home you always had a good time. She will truly be missed by numerous family and friends.

She leaves to mourn one brother, Rufus Alexander of Columbus; one sister-in-law, Ms. Gloria Alexander of Warren; two caregivers, Ms. Alma Hill and Ms. Cindy Crable, both of Warren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother; four brothers, John Alexander, Wayne Alexander, Roosevelt Alexander and Kenny Thompson and three sisters, Ms. Dorothy Alexander-Stargel, Ms. Ruth Jones and Ms. Alma Lee Hill.

Condolences and cards can be sent to 2841 Red Fox Run Drive NW, Warren, OH 44485, the home of her niece, Alma Hill.

The family respected Jeanette’s wishes and no services will be held. Her cremains will be buried with her parents at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.