WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Daphne King, 91 of 2401 Cranwood Drive SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:35 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center from natural causes.

She was born July 15, 1931 in Trinidad, West Indies, the daughter of Leo and Marion I. Springer Robertson, residing in the area since 1972, coming from Trinidad.

Jean was employed with the Warren City Schools (Turner Junior, East Junior, Warren Western Reserve and Warren G. Harding High Schools) for 22 years as a cook, before retiring in 1998.

She was also known as the “Cake Lady”, a self-taught baker.

She was a graduate of Tranquility School, attending the Royal School of Music (Trinidad), studying the violin and the Flower Arranging & Florist School.

She was a member of the Church of Warren, where she served as a Senior Saint.

Her hobbies included cake baking, decorating and loved taking care of her grandchildren.

She leaves to mourn one son, Tony King of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; three daughters, Ms. Donnie King of Orlando, Florida, Ms. Charmaine King of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Ms. Paula Hadden of Warren; one sister, Ms. Gloria Duren of Warren; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ancil Robertson and Charles “Bunny” Robertson; one sister, Ms. Eleanor “Ellie” Roark and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church. Masks are recommended.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 2401 Cranwood Drive SW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

