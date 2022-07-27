WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jay Victor Davenport, 76, of 109 Sandy Springs Drive, Bonaire, Georgia, departed this life Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11:25 a.m. at the Heart of Georgia Hospice, after a fight with Cancer.

He was born July 21, 1945 in Troy, Alabama, the son of Jay Q. and Roxie L. White Davenport, residing in the area for seven years, coming from Willoughby, Ohio.

Jay was employed with the Department of Veterans Affairs for 16 years as a patient advocate, before retiring July 31, 2015. He also worked for General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division and was the former owner of Three Gents Lounge in Warren, Ohio.

His hobbies include traveling and golfing.

He was a 1963 graduate of Howland High School.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant First Class from September 8, 1963 – September 30, 1998, during the Vietnam Conflict and Desert Storm. He received three Meritorious Service Medals, five Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medal, seven Army Good Conduct Medals, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, two National Defense Service Medals, Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal Noncommissioned Officer’s Professional Development Ribbon with Cont in Block 18, three Army Service Ribbons, three Overseas Service Ribbons, two Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbons and Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal.

He married Annie B. Taylor Davenport August 13, 1983.

Besides his wife of Bonaire, Georgia, he leaves to mourn three sons, Tech. Sergeant Bryan K. Davenport of Puyallup, Washington, Norris D. (Toni) Hughes of Snellville, Georgia and Eli D. Hughes of Hiram, Georgia; one daughter, Ms. Angel Stringer of Warren; three brothers, Gregory Davenport of Warren, Bobby Davenport of Carrollton, Texas and Donival (Daphne) Davenport of Arlington, Texas; one sister, Ms. Deborah (Dr. Rev. Sir Joy) Davenport-Thomas of Sharon, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren; special friends, Otis Davis and Clarence Mason and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Ms. Sabrina Stringer; one brother, Willie Davenport and one sister, Mildred L. Davenport.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church in Warren. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

