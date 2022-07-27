WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jauton Jamal Lee, Jr., 23 of 2124 Niles Road SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 6:02 p.m. at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 16, 1998 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Jauton Jamel Lee, Sr. and Tiana Jackson.

He was a 2017 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Jauton was employed with the Walmart Distribution Center for two years as a stocker. He also worked for Warren Redevelopment Corporation as a grass cutter.

He enjoyed football, working out, barbequing on the grill and was an avid Ohio State University fan.

He leaves to mourn one daughter, Miss Jream Joy Lee of Warren; father, Jauton Jamel (Latoya) Lee, Sr. of Farrell, Pennsylvania; mother, Ms. Tiana Jackson of Warren; two brothers, Santanna Mason of Warren and Jauton Jamal Lee III of Farrell, Pennsylvania; four sisters, Ms. Tian’Jae Lee, Ms. Jau’Tiana Lee and Ms. Ta’Nija Jackson, all of Warren and Ms. Olivia Lee of Farrell, Pennsylvania; grandparents, Wynette Jackson of Warren, Mrs. Regina (Michael) Lee of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Leroy Bolder of Warren; fiancée, Ms. Ja’Maiha Daniel of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 1, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Second Baptist Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cards and condolences can be sent to the family at 1950 Benton Street SE, Warren, the home of his mother, Tiana Jackson.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

