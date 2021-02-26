Jasson Todd Faison, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jasson Todd Faison, 44, of 3204 Starlight Drive, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, February 22, 2021 at 10:02 a.m. at his residence.

He was born June 8, 1976 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joe Priceson and Florence Pauling Faison.

Mr. Faison was owner/operator of Let’s Make It Happen Photography for 30 years and also Chatta Box Entertainment, Aremini Oil Co and Fragrance of Success.

He was of the C.O.G.I.C. faith and enjoyed cooking, photography, movies, cars and was an avid Tennessee Titans fan.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Dominique Cole of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Jasson Faison Jr. and Tyreek Faison both of Warren; one daughter, Ms. Toddasha Faison of Warren; three brothers, Robert Faison and Eddie Lee (Tekissa) Graham both of Warren and Lajuane Harvey of Columbus; six sisters, Ms. Clara Faison of San Antonio, Texas, Ms. Avon Faison of Warren, Mrs. Deborah (Rick) Kennedy of Florence, South Carolina, Ms. Addie Mae Faison of Warren, Ms. Gail Anette Johnson of Youngstown and Mrs. La’Tae (Ante) Taylor of Indianapolis, Indiana; three grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Ms. Willa Mae Faison and Ms. Barbara Ann Davis.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the St. James Church of God in Christ.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 3204 Starlight Drive, N.W., Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Jasson Todd FAISON, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 26, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.