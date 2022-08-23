WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jasmyn Arnell Betts Magee was born April 11, 1981, to the late Syndra Reed Johnson and James Terry Betts in Youngstown, Ohio. She transitioned suddenly from this life on August 13, 2022, but the radiance of her spirit remains with us.



Jasmyn was a 1999 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Her ambition and entrepreneurial drive resulted in her establishing several businesses and living in several major cities after leaving her hometown of Warren, Ohio. Most recently, she resided in Lawrenceville, Georgia.



She had a passion for the entertainment industry and enjoyed working as a makeup artist after studying at Gwynnis Mosby Makeup Artist Training Center. She enjoyed working on several Atlanta-based reality show productions. She was also self employed as a nail technician. In 2020, she launched her online clothing boutique, “Couture Chic Too” . Jasmyn was an excellent salesperson as evidenced by her candle and purse and accessory businesses.



Jasmyn was preceded in death by her mother, Syndra F. Reed Johnson and her grandparents James and Arnell Reed.

Remaining to cherish, celebrate and honor her life are her children, Zaria Betts, Zion Fields, Zavion Boudrey, Zoe Boudrey and Z’Nyia Boudrey; her granddaughter, Wynter Heard; her husband, Donald Magee; her uncle, James “Tim” and aunt, Rita Reed who raised her after the passing of her mother and who she affectionately called ‘Dad’ and ‘Ma’; her father, James Terry Betts; her brother, Jerome Johnson; her sisters, ToWan Johnson-Jones (Michael), Clariece Johnson, Zelena Mone Betts and Joan Betts; her paternal grandparents, James and Catherine Williams; stepchildren, Paris Branch, Antwan Boudrey, Kay Twan Boudrey; her uncle, DeWayne; aunt, Anita Reed and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Grace AME Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.



Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Jasmyn Arnell Betts MAGEE, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday August 24, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.