WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jarome W. Brown, 63, of 2721 Montclair Street, NE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, October 28, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, following complications from a short illness.

He was born May 7, 1959 in Luverne, Alabama, the son of Elma Brown, Sr. and Laura McGhee, residing in the area for 53 years, coming from Detroit, Michigan.

He was a 1977 graduate of Warren Western Reserve high school.

Jarome was employed with General Motors, BOC Lordstown Division for 25 years as a Welder, before retiring in 2008. He also was the Owner/Operator of Browns Handyman and Remodeling Service LLC.

His hobbies included singing, gardening, fishing and going to concerts.

He leaves to mourn two daughters, Mrs. Nacheka (Scott) Dawson of Warren and Ms. Alissia Brown of Atlanta, Georgia; three brothers, James Brown and Leon Brown both of Warren and Elma Brown, Jr. of Tallahassee, Florida; three sisters, Ms. Linda Grayer and Ms. Rose Hart both of Warren and Ms. Deborah Brown of Tallahassee, Florida; four grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, William Edward Brown.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Demetrius Banquet Hall.

Condolences and cards can be sent to the family at 2721 Montclair Street, NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

