YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee Clay, 55, of 131 West Boardman Street, Youngstown, Ohio departed this life Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at her residence, following a cardiac arrest.

She was born February 6, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Alvin Salter and Burena Rose Clay.

Janet enjoyed cooking, dancing, shopping and music.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Jason Clay of Campbell, Randall Clay of Ft. Meyers, Florida and Justin McBride of Youngstown; one daughter, Ms. Miesha Lee Clay of Youngstown; three brothers, Terry Clay of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Rodney Clay and Timothy Clay both of Youngstown; four sisters, Ms. Alvenia Clay-Poventud of Warren, Ms. Pamela Clay of Youngstown, Ms. Diane Clay of Columbus and Ms. Tanika Clay of Wausau, Wisconsin; 12 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Tyrone Clay.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel.

Masks are recommended.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

