CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Bates Whitby, 73 of 297 Maple Avenue, Cortland, Ohio, departed this life Friday, January 21, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a cardiac arrest.

She was born August 8, 1948, the daughter of Charles and Gladys Neola Wilkins Bates. She was primarily raised in Warren by her parents but went to Michigan for a brief period with her maternal aunt.

Janet was employed with Delphi Packard Electrical Systems for 31 years, retiring September 1, 2003. She served in several capacities as she climbed the corporate ladder but retired in upper-level management as a sales administrative supervisor. She earned a Baccalaureates of Arts in Business Management from Hiram College in 1995. After her retirement, she went on to earn her real estate license and worked as a real estate agent at Century 21 for several years.

She was an active member of the Second Baptist Church, coordinating the monthly food giveaways; was a Deaconess, member of LOTT Carey, where she coordinated with others and decorated the church to support Black Missions, church choir and taught Sunday school. Janet wrote grant proposals and obtained funding to support some of the outreach missions. She also was a member of the Northern Ohio Baptist District Association. She carried the torch as a past president of the C.W.Y Sub District from 2009-2013 and made certain to uphold her mother’s legacy each year. Her faith in Jesus was strong and her commitment to Christian service was enduring. Her love of God, generosity and selflessness will never be forgotten. To know her, was to love her.

She married Nathaniel Whitby December 31, 1981.

Besides her husband of Cortland, she leaves to mourn, one son, Andre Ervin of Akron; two granddaughters, Camie Williams and Cassandra Nicole “Nikki” Baumgartner; one great-granddaughter, Gia Williams; two stepdaughters, Sonya Lassister and Tracey Whitby, both of Cincinnati and a host of favorite aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Brenda “Chi-Chi” Nelson and one brother, John “Bubby” Bates.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church.

Burial to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Janet Bates Whitby, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.