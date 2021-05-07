Janessa Edtawneique Kimble, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janessa Edtawneique Kimble, 22 of 1210 Roberts Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 4:00 a.m., following an automobile accident.

She was born September 10, 1998 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Edtawn Lashawn Kimble and Candace Renee Bennett.

Ms. Kimble was employed with Always Best Senior Care Services for two years as a caregiver.

She was a 2016 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Her hobbies included fashion, music and singing.

She leaves to mourn one son, Amir Lashawn Armstrong of Warren; her mother, Ms. Candace R. Craighead of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Bryeil Nicole Kimble and Ms. Zamaria Tyasia Kimble, both of Warren; grandparents, Jacob Ervin and Ms. Silver Diane Bennett, both of Warren and Edward Barnes of Cleveland and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; one brother, Christian Tra’Jon Bennett and grandmother, Ms. Wanda Kimble.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to 2234 Colonial Street SE, Warren, OH 44484, c/o Candace Craighead.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 9, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.