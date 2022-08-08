AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Keith Phillips, 59, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 after an extensive amount of time fighting several illnesses.

James or as everyone who knew him called him Jim or “J” was a lifelong resident of Austintown, Ohio.

Mainly he was a constant companion to his late parents, Gomar and Eleanor Phillips, having lived with them for several years and helping keep up their home.

Jim fought his demons along the way but was a righteous and God-fearing man in life. He was a friend to many. Beloved big brother to Debbie Phillips of Austintown and predeceased younger brothers, Mark and David Phillips. Loyal and protective son to his parents, as well as a memorable presence in the lives

of his nieces and nephews, Curt, Nick, Nathan and Olivia.

Per Jim’s request, there will be no services.

He will be interred at The Four Mile Run Cemetery in Austintown alongside family at a later date.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of James Keith Phillips, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.