WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Earl Faison, 32, of 1769 Milton Street, SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:45 a.m., while visiting Charleston, West Virginia of natural causes.

He was born December 21, 1989, in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Earl Campbell and Addie Faison.

James was employed with the McDonald’s Restaurant in Niles for two years as a Cook.

He was a 2012 graduate of Life Skills.

His hobbies included reading, watching cartoons, football and basketball.

He leaves to mourn one daughter, Miss Lila Burtt of Niles; his mother, Ms. Addie Faison of Warren; his father, James Earl Campbell of Youngstown; three sisters, Ms. April Campbell of Poland, Ms. Elizabeth Campbell of Girard and Ms. La’Brittany Campbell of Warren; grandmother, Ms. Florence Faison of Warren; fiancé, Ms. Ernestine Bleigh of Niles and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one son, Theodore Faison.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 at Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to Florence Faison, 1769 Milton Street, SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

