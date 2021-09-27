Jameel Musheer Muhammad, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jameel Musheer Muhammad, 73, of 2346 Stewart Drive, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, September 20, 2021, of natural causes.

He was born September 8, 1948, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Booker T. Williamson, Sr. and Ina Lee Baugh, residing in the area for 10 years, coming from Warren.

Jameel was employed with Packard Electric for 15 years as an Assembler, before retiring.

He was a 1966 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was a member of the Nation of Islam and enjoyed socializing with family and friends and going to Jazz Concerts.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Private from 1969 – 1975 serving overseas in Vietnam during the Conflict, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Ameer (LaToya) Williamson of Akron and Tanner Muhammad of Columbus; one daughter, Ms. Ashton Muhammad of Columbus; two brothers, Abdullah Muhammad and Raymond (Santonia) Williamson both of Warren; one sister, Ms. Carol Williamson of Warren; three grandchildren, Ameer Williamson II of Warren, Miss Jadyn Williamson and Tariq Williamson both of Akron and one great-grandchild, Miss Gianna Williamson of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and six brothers, Robert Williamson, Ralph Williamson, Jack Williamson, Ronald Williamson, Bernard Williamson and Carl Williamson.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, at 12:00 noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

