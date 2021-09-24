Irene Smith Magby Reed, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Smith Magby Reed, 98, of 1416 Tod Avenue, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, September 20, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at her residence, following a cardiac arrest.

She was born April 24, 1923 in Tuskegee, Alabama, the daughter of Levert Smith and Willie Mae O’Neil, residing in the area for 80 years, coming from Cleveland, Ohio.

Irene was employed by Dr. Leon Schner for 10 years as a Housekeeper, before retiring in 1970. She also worked as a Sales Clerk at Strouss Department Store and a Dietician at Warren General Hospital.

She was a member of the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church and belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star of Ohio and Jurisdiction Prince Hall Affiliate 66 Mizpah Chapter.

Her hobbies included cooking, gardening and sewing.

She married William Earl Reed in 1960.

Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to mourn two daughters, Mrs. Linda (Phillip) Conyers of Warren and Ms. Kristen Arrington of Lawrenceville, Georgia; one brother, Melvin Smith of Cleveland; seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, James Norris; two brothers, Robert Smith and Roy Smith; five sisters, Ms. Mary Bell Beard, Ms. Marie Mahone, Ms. Beatrice Russ, Ms. Ruth Johnson and Ms. Geneva Gray.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Irene Smith Magby REED, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.