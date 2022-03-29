WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hope Cavin Morgan, 74, of 144 Trumbull Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 1:24 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a cardiac arrest.

She was born July 26, 1947 in Elyria, Ohio, the daughter of Eugene and Hope Bruton Cavin, coming to Braceville Township 54 years ago.

She was a 1966 graduate of Braceville High School.

Hope was employed with General Motors Packard Electric for 14 years as an assembler, before retiring in 1982.

She married Edwin Renard Morgan December 10, 1988.

She was a member of the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church, where she served on the Ministerial Staff, Usher Board and was the Secretary for the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church from 2012-2020.

She was an avid reader.

Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to mourn two sons, David C. (Tonya) Tiggett of Columbus and Matthew E. Morgan of Warren; one daughter, Ms. Deborah E. Tiggett of Warren; one stepson, Bryan (Charlotte) Morgan of Girard; three stepdaughters, Ms. Andrea Morgan and Ms. Christina Morgan, both of Warren and Ms. Dawn Morgan of Charlotte, North Carolina; her father, Eugene Cavin of Elyria; five brothers, Lowell Cavin of Elyria, Thomas Cavin, Dennis Cavin, Ronald Brown and Donald Brown; four sisters, Ms. June Caffey of Kingston, Jamaica, Mrs. Eileen Andrews of Elyria, Ms. Nancy Cavin and Ms. Susie Humphrey; one grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and three sisters, Ms. Jean West, Ms. Maxine Vaughn and Ms. Sandi Matheson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Braceville Township Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Hope Cavin Morgan, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.