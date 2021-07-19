Herschal “Wimp” Leroy Wimbish, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herschal “Wimp” Leroy Wimbish, 78 of 871 Dover Street, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, July 16, 2021 at 1:08 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born May 17, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Daniel Charles McKinnon and Mattie Lizzie Wimbish and also raised by stepfather, James Carson Cunningham Sr.

He resided in the area since 1976, coming from South Carolina and lived in Monroe, Michigan for 10 years.

Herschal was employed with Wetzel Steel Corporation for five years as a Specialized Laborer, before retiring in 1980. He also worked for the Ford Motor Company for ten years as a Foreman. He belonged to the United Auto Workers Union and enjoyed playing chess, watching cowboy movies and making family and friends laugh.

He leaves to mourn one son, Herschal L. (Diane) Wimbish, Jr. of Mt. Sterling, Michigan; one daughter, Mrs. Felicia (Walter) Johnson of Columbus; four brothers, Charles McKinnon of Chicago, Illinois, James Cunningham Jr. of Columbus, Myron (Mary) Cunningham of Warren and Lawrence Cunningham of Columbus; eight sisters, Mrs. Virginia (Larry) Simpson of Warren, Ms. Gertrude Tucker of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mrs. Joyce (Terrence) Brogdon of Warren, Ms. Ella Smith of Atlanta, Georgia, Ms. Gilda Cunningham of Warren, Mrs. Twila (Jay Paul) Freeman of Cortland, Ms. Angela McKinnon of Warren and Ms. Eva Owens of Sharon, PA; four grandchildren, Armaund Johnson and Jordan Johnson both of Columbus and Logan Wimbish and Gavin Wimbish both of Mt. Sterling, MI and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, three brothers and three sisters.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Greater St. John’s COGIC.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Cards and Condolences for the family may be sent to 1670 Norwood Street, Warren 44485, the home of his sister, Virginia Simpson or 2932 Astor Avenue, Columbus 43209, the home of his daughter, Felicia Johnson.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

