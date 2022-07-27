WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry W. Provitt, 91, of 1161 Highland Avenue, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 3:40 p.m. at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge, following an extended illness.

He was born October 30, 1930 in Luverne, Alabama, the son of Henry A. and Bertha Jackson Provitt, residing in the area since 1951, coming from Luverne, A labama.

Henry was employed with the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company for 35 years as the Head Peller, before retiring in 1983.

He was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church, where he was a Trustee, sang in the Choir, drove the church van and worked with the food distribution and belonged to the USW Local.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening and telling stories.

He married Mamie Lewis Provitt September 14, 1996.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn one son, Desmond W. (Demetra) Provitt of Warren; four daughters, Mrs. Leana (James) Spencer and Ms. Justine Provitt both of Warren, Mrs. Barbara (Lamont) Blakey of Columbus and Mrs. Kacynthia Ingram of New Bern, North Carolina; two stepsons, Darryl (Helen) Mallory of Warren and Antonio (Valeria) Hadden of Las Vegas; two stepdaughters, Mrs. Valeria (Curtis) Green and Mrs. Patricia (Stanley) Elkins both of Warren; one sister, Mrs. Bertha Provitt Walker of Warren; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Emma Lee Rutledge Provitt; six brothers, Willie James Provitt, David Provitt, Sr., Oliver Provitt, Heroid Provitt, T.L. Provitt and S.W. Provitt and three sisters, Jewel Dunklin, Vestie Provitt Moore and Gaynor Lomax.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00- 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church. Masks are required. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Cards and condolences can be sent to the family at 7918 Brookwood Drive, Warren, OH 44484, the home of his daughter, Leana Spencer.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Henry W. PROVITT, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.