Henry Curtis Martin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Curtis Martin, 72 of Akron formerly of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, June 11, 2021 at 7:10 a.m. at Wyant Woods Care Center, from complications of Dementia and Parkinson disease.

He was born January 3, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Worth Martin and Daisy Louise Martin.

Mr. Martin’s career lasted from 1965-2006, including his first job as a dishwasher, then a car detailer, several steel mills and garbage collector. He worked 30 years as an Assembler for General Motors Lordstown, before retiring in 2006.

His hobbies included listening to “old school” music, detailing cars, riding motorcycles, fishing and remote-controlled cars, helicopters, tanks and etc. A God fearing man, Henry would quote the scriptures and talk about the Bible with family and friends.

He leaves to mourn two daughters, Ms. LaRyssa Martin of Akron and Ms. Keisha Martin of Youngstown; two sons, Victor Martin of Spring Hope, North Carolina and Vernon Martin of Columbus; one brother, Fred Martin of Youngstown; one sister, Ms. Annie Martin of Youngstown; three stepchildren, Lamont “Freddy” Taylor, Ms. Shuntelle Taylor and Ms. Shatosha Jones; one stepsister, Ms. Ann Robinson of Columbus; companion, Ms. Betty Taylor of Warren; exwife, Ms. Patricia Martin of Youngstown; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Worth Martin and Daisy Louise Spivey; stepfather, Neal Spivey; one daughter, Sonja Johnson; three sisters, Marlene Torrence, Eloise Reeves and Annie Martin (William’s twin); six brothers, Isaiah, Alyvester, Sylvester, Jacob, Joseph and William Martin; one stepbrother, Cornelius Spivey; one granddaughter, Melanie C. Martin; exwife, Sarah Martin and ten additional siblings were lost in a house fire.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 12 Noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel.

Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

