YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Marie Greene, 77, of 322 South Truesdale Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:16 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Boardman Campus, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born September 23, 1944 in Campbell, Ohio, the daughter of John S. and Louise Swint Greene, Sr., residing in the area for 60 years, coming from Campbell.

Hazel was employed with Amweld Building Products for 24 years as a Welder, before retiring in 2006. She also worked as a Food Prep for Little Forest Nursing Home and at Sheet & Tube Steel Company.

She was of the Baptist faith, loved dogs and cats and a 1963 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She leaves to mourn two sisters, Ms. Dolores VanCobb of Boardman and Ms. Velma Collins of Birmingham, Alabama and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Freeman Davis, Donald Greene, Harry Greene, Larry Greene and John Greene, Jr.; six sisters, Sharon Andrea, Pecola Watkins, Vera Cole, Thelma Galman, Jacqueline Dannals and Mabel Louise Hall.

Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., with calling hours from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home, Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 12, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.