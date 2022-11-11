WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Simeon Dean, Sr., 60, of 2070 Palmyra Road, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:20 a.m.

He was born April 16, 1962 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Bishop Robert Lee and Essie Mae Gross Dean Sr.

Harold was a Coach for Warren Little Raiders, Warren Little Browns football teams and AAU basketball for 30 years. He was an entrepreneur, selling items online and on Ebay and worked in delivery for the Warren Tribune.

He was a 1981 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and attended Kent State University, where he played football.

He was a member of the Church of the Living God, USWA Local and enjoyed anything sports related and was a University of Michigan and Cleveland Browns fan.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Paris Dennison of Alabama, Marcus W. Crawford and Kaylor Brown both of Warren; three daughters, Ms. Marsae Crawford (Jonathan) of Warren, Ms. Taylor Stephenson of Austintown and Ms. Alexis Dean of Warren; one stepdaughter, Ms. Christina Bland of Nashville, Tennessee; one brother, Jerry Brown of Akron; six grandchildren and a host of relatives and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Harold Dean Jr.; one brother, Howard Donald Lymor and one sister, Ms. Sherry Hitchcock.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., with Calling Hours from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church. Masks are recommended.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

