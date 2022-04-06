YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gwendolyn Y. Edwards, 74 of Youngstown departed this life Monday, April 4, 2022 at 2:46 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown Campus following a short illness.

She was born December 9, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Emmitt Jones and Mattie Bernice McCray Jones.

She was employed with Dillard’s for 20 years as a retail associate, before retiring in 2014 and also worked for Zayre and Kmart.

She was a 1965 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She enjoyed puzzles, board games and Bingo.

She married Tony Edwards July 13, 1966; he passed away January 12, 2016.

She leaves to mourn one son, Brian E. (Carrie) Edwards of Flower Mound, Texas; one daughter, Ms. Clarissa Edwards of Campbell, Ohio; three brothers, Tim (Maxine) Jones of Niles, Ohio, Eric (Celeste) Jones of Suffolk, Virginia and Kurt Jones of Youngstown, Ohio; one sister, Ms. Valencia Jones of Campbell, Ohio; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Ms. Vicki Benton.

Public calling hours will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel, with private services to follow. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.