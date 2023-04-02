GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gwendolyn Rosetta Adkins “Slow Roller” Coleman, 70, of Girard, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:48 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Main Campus, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born June 13, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of George Edward and Mary Rosetta Joseph Adkins.

She was a 1970 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown Business College, where she majored in Business Administration.

Gwendolyn was employed with the Salvation Army for 10 years as a cashier, before retiring in 2017. She also worked as a cashier for K-Mart.

She was a member of the Donald Lockett VFW, Post 6488 Ladies Auxiliary, the High Rollers Card Club, Vice President of the Resident Council at Shephard of the Valley Nursing Center and enjoyed playing cards, traveling, cooking and spending quality time with her grandchildren.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Andre L. Adkins of Cleveland, Antjuan (Christine) Adkins of Akron and Andrew (Janika) Adkins of Columbus; two sisters, Ms. Robinette (Donald) Blount of Lithonia, Georgia and Ms. Michelle Clarett of Poland; one grandson, Dominick Johnson of Youngstown; five granddaughters, Anijia Stanley-Adkins, Amaylah Stanley-Adkins, Amorah Stanley-Adkins, Anariha Stanley-Adkins all of Columbus and Aviah Adkins of Akron; one goddaughter, Ms. Pamela Johnson; two best friends, Ms. Loretta Young and Ms. Ruby Wright and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Columbus Coleman; parents and one brother, George S. Adkins II.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 12:00 noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to her sister, Ms. Michelle Clarett, 8086 Sigle Lane, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home, Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.