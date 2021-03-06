Gloria Dean Ruth Eddington Lewis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Dean Ruth Eddington Lewis, 89, of 2263 Brier Street, SE, Warren departed this life Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born October 2, 1931 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John and Annatila Spiven Eddington.

Ms. Lewis was employed with the Labors International Union of North America Local 935 for 15 years as a Laborer, before retiring in 1993. She was Owner/Manager of Magic Mirror Barber and Beauty Shop and was an Assembler for General Motors Packard Electric.

She was a 1949 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of Mt. Sinai Church of God in Christ, where she served as an Evangelist, former Sunday School Teacher, Event Planner and was a Daughter Ruler of the Eastern Stars.

She enjoyed cooking, decorating, hair and event planning.

She leaves to mourn four sons, Robert D. Lewis, Eric Lewis, Rodrick Lewis and Juchard Duncan all of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Patricia Lewis-Mallory and Ms. Andria Daniels Talbott both of Warren; one sister, Ms. Grace Lee Owens of Mesa, Arizona; 37 grandchildren; 97 great-grandchildren; 29 great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Conrad James Lewis and Derrick D. Lewis; one daughter, Elise Walton; two brothers, John Pete Eddington and Herbert Eddington; four sisters, Alvesta Compton, Geneva Compton, Viola Fisher and Theola Corbin.

Calling Hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Warren First Assembly of God on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 12:00 p.m at the church.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 2263 Brier Street, SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Gloria Dean Ruth Eddington LEWIS, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.