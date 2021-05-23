Geraldine Elizabeth Graham Reid, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine Elizabeth Graham Reid, 90, of 472 Tod Avenue, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 1:52 p.m., after suffering a cardiac arrest.

She was born March 3, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Gladys Syndor Graham.

Ms. Reid studied with the Jehovah’s Witnesses, enjoyed playing Bingo and dancing and was a 1949 graduate of Market Street School.

She leaves to mourn four daughters, Ms. Sarah Ann Mills, Ms. Gladys Mills and Ms. Claressa Mills, all of Warren and Ms. Diane Mills Hudson of Columbus; two brothers, Charles Graham of Southfield, Michigan and Robert Graham of Detroit, Michigan; ten grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Reid; parents; one son, Israel Anthony Mills and three brothers, Herbie Johnson, Joseph Graham and Edward Graham.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Meadowbrook Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 5647 Raintree Place, Columbus, OH 43229.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

