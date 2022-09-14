LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Superintendent Dr. Gerald Lynn Morgan, 72, of 6570 Woodridge Way, S.W., Lordstown, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, of Lung Cancer.

He was born April 21, 1950 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Wheeler and Mary Lee Hughley Morgan, Sr.

Dr. Morgan was the Pastor of the Hoyt Street Flourishing Ministries C.O.G.I.C. for 22 years and was the founder of the Northeastern College of Theology. He was a former employee for General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 31 years.

He was a 1968 graduate of Warren Western Reserve high school, attended Warren Business College and graduated in 2013 from North Carolina College of Theology, receiving his Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate Degrees.

He was a past President of the N.A.A.C.P., member of the Warren Trumbull County Ministerial Alliance, the Sons of Thunder and founder of the Gerald L. Morgan Scholarship foundation.

He married First Lady Dr. Vivian Faye Walters Morgan February 21, 1970.

Besides his wife of Lordstown, he leaves to mourn one son, Anthony Jermaine Morgan of Charlotte, North Carolina; two daughters, Mrs. Shelby Q. (George) Morgan-Frederick of Reynoldsburg and Ms. Yolanda Faye “Fayjo” Morgan of Charlotte, North Carolina; one brother, Wheeler (Dorothy) Morgan Jr. of Warren; one sister, Mrs. Pearlie (Willie) Parker of Anchorage, Arkansas; three grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Tywan Tillis; one brother, Eugene Morgan and three sisters, Ms. Gladys Aslam, Ms. Mary L. Harris and Tederine Morgan-Burney.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Warren First Assembly of God. Evening Calling Hours will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., with a Musical to follow at the Warren First Assembly of God. Masks are required. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to his wife at 6570 Woodridge Way, Lordstown, 44481.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

