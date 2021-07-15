Gerald “Jerry” David Saxon, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” David Saxon, 58 of 425 Seneca Street, Niles, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 5:22 p.m. at his residence, following a brief illness.

He was born December 19, 1962 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Robert G. and Mary Ellen Simmons Saxon, Jr., residing in the area since 2014, coming from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Gerald was an excellent woodworker and enjoyed cooking and making people laugh.

He was a 1982 graduate of Clayton High School (Clayton, New Jersey).

He leaves to mourn one sister, Ms. Tina M. Saxon of Ypsilanti, Michigan and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Lawrence Saxon, Robert G. Saxon III and Gregory Paul Saxon and one sister, Ms. Elaine Saxon.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Gerald “Jerry” David Saxon, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.